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Liquid Laughs Underground Comedy Mic! On 11 Aug 2026

Liquid Laughs Underground Comedy Mic! On 11 Aug 2026

Free to the public! Watch Boise Best Comics work and hone their craft! Free Free Free! Comics Sign ups at 8:30pm show at 9pm!

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Date and Time: On Tue, 11 Aug 2026 20:00 - 21:45

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Artists: LJ Sullivan, Reese Samuels, Saul Berman, Max Knudson, Dustin Chalifoux, Aleko Simba, Derek Hayden, Dad Jokes Dawayne , Resheed Jellio

Liquid Lounge - Boise
08:00 PM - 09:45 PM on Tue, 11 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Liquid Laughs Underground, USA
2083456620
liquidbooking@gmail.com
Liquid Lounge - Boise
405 South 8th Street
Boise, Idaho 83702