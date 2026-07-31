Liquid Laughs Underground Comedy Mic! On 18 Aug 2026
Liquid Laughs Underground Comedy Mic! On 18 Aug 2026
Free to the public! Watch Boise Best Comics work and hone their craft! Free Free Free! Comics Sign ups at 8:30pm show at 9pm!
URLs:
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Date and Time: On Tue, 18 Aug 2026 20:00 - 21:45
Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States
Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy
Artists: LJ Sullivan, Reese Samuels, Saul Berman, Max Knudson, Dustin Chalifoux, Aleko Simba, Derek Hayden, Dad Jokes Dawayne , Resheed Jellio