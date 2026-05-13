© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Liquid Laughs Underground Comedy Mic! On 30 Jun 2026

Liquid Laughs Underground Comedy Mic! On 30 Jun 2026

Free to the public! Watch Boise Best Comics work and hone their craft! Free Free Free! Comics Sign ups at 7:30pm show at 8pm!

Date and Time: On Tue, 30 Jun 2026 20:00 - 21:45

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Liquid Lounge, Boise
08:00 PM - 09:45 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Liquid Laughs Underground - USA
2083456620
liquidbooking@gmail.com
Liquid Lounge, Boise
405 South 8th Street
Boise, Idaho 83702