Liquid Laughs Underground Comedy Mic! On 30 Jun 2026
Liquid Laughs Underground Comedy Mic! On 30 Jun 2026
Free to the public! Watch Boise Best Comics work and hone their craft! Free Free Free! Comics Sign ups at 7:30pm show at 8pm!
Date and Time: On Tue, 30 Jun 2026 20:00 - 21:45
Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States
Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy
Liquid Lounge, Boise
08:00 PM - 09:45 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Liquid Laughs Underground - USA
2083456620
liquidbooking@gmail.com
Liquid Lounge, Boise
405 South 8th StreetBoise, Idaho 83702