Liquid Laughs Underground Comedy Open Mic Near Me!
Liquid Laughs Underground Comedy Open Mic Near Me!
Free to the public! Watch Boise Best Comics work and hone their craft! Free Free Free! Comics Sign ups at 8:30pm show at 9pm!
URLs:
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Date and Time: On Tue, 03 Nov 2026 20:00 - Tue, 03 Nov 2026 21:45
Venue Details: Liquid Lounge, 405 S 8th St #121, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States
Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy
Artists: LJ Sullivan, Reese Samuels, Saul Berman, Max Knudson, Dustin Chalifoux, Aleko Simba, Derek Hayden, Dad Jokes Dawayne , Resheed Jellio, Dad Jokes Dawayne