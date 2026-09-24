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Liquid Laughs Underground Comedy Open Mic Near Me! - Boise, ID

Liquid Laughs Underground Comedy Open Mic Near Me! - Boise, ID

Free to the public! Watch Boise Best Comics work and hone their craft! Free Free Free! Comics Sign ups at 8:30pm show at 9pm!

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Date and Time: Tuesday, 29 September 2026 at 20:00 - 21:45

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Artists: LJ Sullivan, Reese Samuels, Saul Berman, Max Knudson, Dustin Chalifoux, Aleko Simba, Derek Hayden, Dad Jokes Dawayne , Resheed Jellio, Dad Jokes Dawayne

Liquid Lounge
08:00 PM - 09:45 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Liquid Laughs Underground
2083456620
liquidbooking@gmail.com
Liquid Lounge
405 South 8th Street
Boise, Idaho 83702