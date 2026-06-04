Lisa Curry @ The Comedy Lounge

LISA CURRY is a nationally and internationally touring comedian and award-winning writer based in Los Angeles. She began her career as part of Second City Hollywood's house improv ensemble where she performed with heavy hitters like Keegan Michael Key and Maribeth Monroe. Lisa's quick mind and sharp wit have landed her jobs as a correspondent covering events such as the firstWomen's March in New York.Lisa appeared on the four time Emmy award-winning "The Mystery Hour" as both a guest comedian and panelist. Shortly after, she was the subject of an episode of the PBS docu-series, 'Angeleno,' which followed her for a day in her life as an up-and-coming comedian.In 2019, Lisa toured overseas for eight weeks, performing 51 shows in 9 countries with two separate hours of material. On that same tour, she headlined two festivals, recorded her debut comedy album, "Alive For a While" in London and performed for the U.S. troops at an undisclosed location (ooh dangerous!) in Jordan. Lisa's album debuted at #1 on iTunes, received an exclusive release on SiriusXM, and was submitted for Grammy consideration. Lisa is the creator, host, and producer of "Long Story Long" which is SiriusXM's"She's So Funny" channel's premiere and flagship show. She has worked as a creative on ad campaigns for both "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore." Lisa has also written for NBC, TruTV, Fuse, and Comedy Central, where she was a staff writer on "The Jim Jefferies Show." After the series finale, Lisa began opening for Jim on his theatre tours. She has co-hosted "The Adam Carolla show" multiple times and she is a fill-in act for the Daily Show writers standup tour. Lisa wrote for the multi award-winning podcast "Stacking Benjamins" andwrote and co-starred opposite Tom Lennon and Jaime Moyer in an episode of Andy Richter's podcast, "Novelizers." Lisa is proud to have studied creative writing at Yale (brag). She released her debut standup special, "Emotionally Edging" in September 2025 and she continues touring regularly.—————The Lounge has a 2 Drink minimum but, don't worry, we have LOTS of options both with and without alcohol. Prices range from $3-$10. Get tickets here on the website! Due to processing fees, they are $5 more at the door!Please arrive at least 20-30 min before show time to allow for seating, table service, and shenanigans.

URL:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3586731-0?pid=11495

Category: Arts

Date and Time: 7th August 2026 at 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Venue details: The Comedy Lounge, 2417 Bank Drive, Boise, Idaho, 83705, United States