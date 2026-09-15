Live at Liquid Laughs Underground!
Live at Liquid Laughs Underground!
Come have some fun with Denver comic Mike Hammock!
Mike is a regular at the world famous Comedy Works in Denver and has toured all over the country as a headlining act. He's opened for Ari Shaffir, Dave Smith, Duncan Trussell, and many others!
Liquid Laughs Underground, 405 S. 8th St. #121 Boise, ID
Friday, 9/11
7:30pm and 9:45pm
$20 online | $30 at the door
Price:
General Admission: USD 20.00
Artists: Mike Hammock, Zander Yahn, Dad Jokes Dawayne, Raheed Jellio
Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy
Date and Time: 2nd October 2026 at 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm
Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States
Liquid Lounge
USD 20.00
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Liquid Laughs Underground
2083456620
liquidbooking@gmail.com
Liquid Lounge
405 South 8th StreetBoise, Idaho 83702