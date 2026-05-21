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Live at Liquid Laughs Underground! on 02 Oct 2026

Live at Liquid Laughs Underground! on 02 Oct 2026

Come have some fun with Amazing Stand Up Comedian Nate Ford!

Nate is a 27-year veteran of the comedy game, having appeared on Last Comic Standing and The Prairie Home Companion as well as having toured the country as a headliner and feature, opening for the likes of Bill Burr, Dave Attell, Pauly Shore, and many others!

Liquid Laughs Underground, 405 S. 8th St. #121 Boise, ID
Friday, 10/2
Doors at 7:00pm | Show at 8:00pm
$20 online | $30 at the door

URLs:
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3826685-0?pid=11495
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3826685-2?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3826685-3?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3826685-4?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3826685-5?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3826685-6?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3826685-7?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3826685-8?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3826685-9?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3826685-10?pid=11495

Date and Time: On Fri, 02 Oct 2026 20:00 - Fri, 02 Oct 2026 21:45

Venue Details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Price:
General Admission: USD 20.00

Artists: Mike Hammock, Zander Yahn, Dad Jokes Dawayne, Raheed Jellio, Nate Ford

Liquid Lounge
$20.00
08:00 PM - 09:45 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Liquid Laughs Underground
2083456620
liquidbooking@gmail.com
Liquid Lounge
405 South 8th Street
Boise, Idaho 83702