Live at Liquid Laughs Underground! on 02 Oct 2026

Come have some fun with Amazing Stand Up Comedian Nate Ford!

Nate is a 27-year veteran of the comedy game, having appeared on Last Comic Standing and The Prairie Home Companion as well as having toured the country as a headliner and feature, opening for the likes of Bill Burr, Dave Attell, Pauly Shore, and many others!

Liquid Laughs Underground, 405 S. 8th St. #121 Boise, ID

Friday, 10/2

Doors at 7:00pm | Show at 8:00pm

$20 online | $30 at the door

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3826685-0?pid=11495

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Date and Time: On Fri, 02 Oct 2026 20:00 - Fri, 02 Oct 2026 21:45

Venue Details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Price:

General Admission: USD 20.00

Artists: Mike Hammock, Zander Yahn, Dad Jokes Dawayne, Raheed Jellio, Nate Ford