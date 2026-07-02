LOVE IN THE CLUB is the ultimate early 2000s throwback party, a night dedicated to the era of flip phones, iconic music videos, and unforgettable club anthems. From Usher to Missy Elliott to Akon, we’re spinning all the hip hop and R&B hits that defined the 2000s. Whether you were burning CDs or learning choreography from MTV, we’re bringing the chaos, glam, and iconic vibes of the Y2K era back to the dance floor.