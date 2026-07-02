Love in the Club
Love in the Club
LOVE IN THE CLUB is the ultimate early 2000s throwback party, a night dedicated to the era of flip phones, iconic music videos, and unforgettable club anthems. From Usher to Missy Elliott to Akon, we’re spinning all the hip hop and R&B hits that defined the 2000s. Whether you were burning CDs or learning choreography from MTV, we’re bringing the chaos, glam, and iconic vibes of the Y2K era back to the dance floor.
9th St. Parallel at Knitting Factory
24.62
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Love In the Club
208-343-8883 ext. 200
alucas@knittingfactory.com
9th St. Parallel at Knitting Factory
416 S 9th StBoise, 83702