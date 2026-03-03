Lunar Existential Existence

In her artist statement, Stephanie Orton states: After emerging from a nine month major depressive episode, I created this body of work in response to my mother’s rapid decline from Parkinson’s Disease. September 7th 2025 was her first stroke; and her subsequent death occurred on February 22nd 2026. Studying Revelations per her recommendation, and Genesis, I read Homer’s The Odyssey, and I blasted Ozzy Osborne while creating work in my Boise studio, The Yamada. Using Historical, Biblical, Lunar, and floral iconography, I created the paintings. Allegorical Revelations proclaims a blood moon which happened 02/17/2026, and the lunar eclipse 03/03/2026. It also references angels. While visiting the Dry Creek Cemetery and found a statue of Gabriel which I recreated in oil. Tyrian Purple mixed with Damar varnish, I layered the works with the rarest color which dominates the series. Giving all works an eerie reddish tone, I introduced a new tone to my repertoire, whereas my past works have been subjugated by blues and grays. I scoured stamp collections, photographed the moon phases, amassed vintage postcards and Christian iconography assembling the imagery you will see in the exhibit.