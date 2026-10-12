Main Street Station’s 10th Birthday Celebration

October 24 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Free Event

Join Valley Regional Transit as we celebrate 10 years Underground at Main Street Station!

Opened on October 24, 2016, Main Street Station has spent the last decade connecting people to downtown Boise and destinations throughout the Treasure Valley. On its official 10th birthday, we’re inviting the community to come celebrate with us!

This free, family-friendly event will feature arcade and carnival-style games, hands-on activities, transit history, giveaways, birthday treats, and more. Explore Main Street Station above and below ground, learn how to ride VRT, and discover how transit and Main Street Station have evolved over the past 10 years.

Whether you ride every day, have never been on the bus, or just want to see what’s beneath downtown Boise, come celebrate 10 years of Main Street Station and the community that keeps us moving!