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Make a Scene Comedy Show - November 07, 2026

Make a Scene Comedy Show - November 07, 2026

Your suggestions become the inspiration for an entire improvised one act play. No script. No scene cuts. No edits. Just characters, relationships, comedy, and unexpected moments discovered in real time. This show, it all starts with a location. A crowded airport? An abandoned theme park? The break room of a fast-food restaurant? Bring us your most creative locations and watch as one becomes the setting for a story that's never been told before-and never will be again.

URLs:
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3864406-2?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3864406-3?pid=11495

Prices:
Online: USD 16.00,
Door: USD 20.00,
Child (5-12yr): USD 6.00

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Date and Time: Saturday November 07, 2026 at 8:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Venue details: Recycled Minds Comedy, 121 East 34th Street, Garden City, Idaho, 83714, United States

Recycled Minds Comedy
$ 6.00 - $ 20.00
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Recycled Minds Comedy
2089980069
info@recycledmindsimprov.com
Recycled Minds Comedy
121 East 34th Street
Garden City, Idaho 83714