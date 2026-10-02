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Mayan Archaeoastronomy

Mayan Archaeoastronomy

A docent will point out night sky highlights and upcoming astronomical events. This is followed by a fulldome video presentation.

“Mayan Archaeoastronomy: Observers of the Universe” is an animated planetarium show that blends science and mythology to explore how the Maya understood the cosmos through their temples, calendars, and celestial observations.

WSU Planetarium
$5
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
WSU Planetarium
Washington State University, Room 231, Sloan, 305 NE Spokane St, Pullman
Pullman, Washington 99164