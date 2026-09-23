Medieval Times - A Renn-Affair Variety Show!

It’s TIME, Medieval Times that is, to dust off your renaissance wardrobe for a one knight Folklore & Renn-Affair themed Burlesque & Drag King show, costume contest, and jousting competition (GET KNIGHTED!)

Featuring Burlesque Babes from Tease Academy; Bettie Retro Red, Romeo De La Rose, June Darling, Butterscotch Bumm and The Royal Teases’ Heavenly Halo, Flora L’Fixation, Judy Bloomers, Muff Jones!

Annnnnnd Drag Kings from Schooled by Manic; Harry Couter, Loki Motive, Daniel Apple, Graham Ghastly, and Otto Manic!

But wait, there’s MORE, we have an international headliner, known as the Glittering Goddess with the Heart of Gold, HONEY BEE ROSE ! They are the first recipient of Chicago’s Gaggy’sNightlife Award for Best Burlesque Entertainer of the Year, Burlesque Hall of Fame’s 2024 Mx. Exotic World, Queen of Burlesque and is a part of Burlesque HerStory being featured in both Burlesque FilipinX and Latin & Hispanic Burlesque Hall of Fame Exhibitions.

October 17th

Doors 7pm Show 8pm

Early bird tix $10 - $120 (until Oct.5th)

Late to the game tix $15-145

www.femmevonfollies.com

The Balcony Club

150 N 8th St Ste 226, Boise, ID 83702

