Meridian Art Drop
Meridian Art Drop
This September 13-19, participate in Meridian Art Week by creating something for the Art Drop!
Step 1: Create a small piece of art that can fit in a gallon-sized Ziploc bag.
Step 2: Label your art with the provided flyer on our website.
Step 3: Hide your art in Downtown Meridian within the boundaries on the Art Drop Map on our website.
Then come on down and find a piece of art to take home during the week!
All ages, abilities, and art mediums are welcome to participate. For more information and to print the flyer, visit MeridianCity.org/ArtWeek.
Downtown Meridian
12:00 AM - 11:59 PM, every day through Sep 19, 2026.
Event Supported By
Meridian Arts Commission
2084890563
phergenroeder@meridiancity.org
Downtown Meridian
33 E Broadway AvenueMeridian, Idaho 83642
phergenroeder@meridiancity.org