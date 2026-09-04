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Meridian Art Drop

Meridian Art Drop

This September 13-19, participate in Meridian Art Week by creating something for the Art Drop!

Step 1: Create a small piece of art that can fit in a gallon-sized Ziploc bag.

Step 2: Label your art with the provided flyer on our website.

Step 3: Hide your art in Downtown Meridian within the boundaries on the Art Drop Map on our website.

Then come on down and find a piece of art to take home during the week!

All ages, abilities, and art mediums are welcome to participate. For more information and to print the flyer, visit MeridianCity.org/ArtWeek.

Downtown Meridian
12:00 AM - 11:59 PM, every day through Sep 19, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Meridian Arts Commission
2084890563
phergenroeder@meridiancity.org
City of Meridian
Downtown Meridian
33 E Broadway Avenue
Meridian, Idaho 83642
phergenroeder@meridiancity.org
https://meridiancity.org/arts-culture-history/concerts-on-broadway/