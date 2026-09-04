Meridian Art Drop

This September 13-19, participate in Meridian Art Week by creating something for the Art Drop!

Step 1: Create a small piece of art that can fit in a gallon-sized Ziploc bag.

Step 2: Label your art with the provided flyer on our website.

Step 3: Hide your art in Downtown Meridian within the boundaries on the Art Drop Map on our website.

Then come on down and find a piece of art to take home during the week!

All ages, abilities, and art mediums are welcome to participate. For more information and to print the flyer, visit MeridianCity.org/ArtWeek.