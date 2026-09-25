Meridian Winter Lights Parade & Tree Lighting

Don’t miss Meridian’s most wondrous night as we usher in the holidays with the Christmas in Meridian Winter Lights Parade and Tree Lighting Celebration presented by Rogue Credit Union and produced by Meridian Parks and Recreation!

This beloved community tradition is filled with sparkle and spirit—featuring dazzling parade floats, free hot cocoa stands to warm your hands and hearts, and pre-parade entertainment to keep the excitement buzzing.

Gather your friends and family for watch parties along the route, wave to Santa, and countdown to the moment the Christmas tree lights up downtown.

Keep scrolling for hot tips for where to park, which roads are closed and who is handing out the free hot cocoa!