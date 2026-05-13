Michael Glatzmaier & Friends

Get ready to start your summer with a night full of laughter with three amazing comedians at the historic Egyptian Theatre!

Michael Glatzmaier is a musical comedian who creates songs on the spot, blending improvised music with stand-up comedy. Audience members submit suggestions before the show, and everything is made up in the moment!

He has performed across the U.S. and Canada in theaters, comedy clubs, and festivals, including Bumbershoot and the Seattle International Comedy Festival.

https://youtube.com/@michaelglatzmaier

Greg Sisco spent his twenties as a horror author and independent filmmaker before turning his focus to standup comedy in his mid-thirties. He tackles topics from the banal to the macabre, often in a way that emphasizes his love of words and wordplay. He has performed in venues throughout the Pacific Northwest and was the winner of Blue City Comedy's first "Comic of the Year" competition in 2023. He currently resides in Boise, Idaho.

https://youtube.com/@gregsisco

Jared Munson has been doing comedy since 2007 all across the United States. He has shared the stage with comedians like Melissa Villasenor ("SNL"), Dan Cummins ("Comedy Central Presents"), and Kristin Key ("NBC's Bring the Funny") among others.

Jared has won numerous awards and has been featured in the DC Comedy Festival, appeared on CBS and different radio stations in the US.

https://youtube.com/@jaredmunson