Midday Musings with Aly McKnight

Introducing Midday Musings, a new midday learning series hosted in the Idaho State Museum’s Classroom! Each program features local experts who offer deeper insight into a specific topic related to Idaho’s history, heritage, and culture. Attendees are welcome to bring their own lunch and enjoy a lunchtime learning experience at the Museum.

Join us for our inaugural program on Thursday, November 5, from 12–1 PM, featuring Aly McKnight, an enrolled member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, self-taught watercolor artist, and children’s book illustrator. Learn about Aly’s artistic process, discover the inspiration behind her work, and explore the Indigenous stories woven into her artwork.

Take a break in your day to learn something new and connect with Idaho’s stories.

Admission: ISHS Members: $3 | Non-Members: $5, with an optional $5 Museum admission add-on.

Learn more and register at history.idaho.gov/events!