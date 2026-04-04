Mike Hammock Live at Liquid Laughs Underground!

Come have some fun with Denver comic Mike Hammock!

Mike is a regular at the world famous Comedy Works in Denver and has toured all over the country as a headlining act. He's opened for Ari Shaffir, Dave Smith, Duncan Trussell, and many others!

Liquid Laughs Underground, 405 S. 8th St. #121 Boise, ID

Friday, 9/11

7:30pm and 9:45pm

$20 online | $30 at the door

URLs:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3795434-2?pid=11495

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Artists: Mike Hammock, Zander Yahn, Dad Jokes Dawayne, Raheed Jellio

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Date and Time: Friday September 11, 2026 at 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States