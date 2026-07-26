Mom Jokes - Back to School
Mom Jokes - Back to School
Mom! Mom! MOOOOOM! Mommy?
Summer break has finally come to an end and mommy needs a laugh. Mom Jokes is a comedy show for moms, by moms, and this one is our Back To School Special. So get your PTA friends together and come out for a much needed laugh before the homework starts.
Featuring:
Workin' Mom - Krystal Moore
Church Mom - Andrea Wilson
Single Mom - Tanya Cope
Mr. Mom - Dawayne (Dad Jokes) Perza
Liquid Laughs Underground
20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Moore Productions LLC
208-985-3426
contactthekrystalmoore@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Krystal Moore
krystal.c.moore@gmail.com
Liquid Laughs Underground
405 S 8th St #121 Boise, ID.Boise, Idaho 83702
(208) 345-6620
SolidGrillandBar@gmail.com