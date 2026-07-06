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Monday Matinee Movies: Night at the Museum

Monday Matinee Movies: Night at the Museum

Come watch "Night at the Museum" with free popcorn in our air-conditioned library theater at Meridian Library District's Pinnacle branch on July 20. Throughout the summer, we will watch movies that align with our "Unearth a Story" Summer Reading Program.

Please register to make sure you will have a seat held for you. We will have two sessions available. One at 1 p.m. and another at 3 p.m. We will limit attendance to 53 (per session) to ensure a safe and comfortable environment. Register on our website: https://www.mld.org/events/week/2026/07/19?keywords=Monday%20Matinee

Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
01:00 PM - 02:45 PM on Mon, 20 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Meridian Library District
208-888-4451
help@mld.org
https://www.mld.org/
Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
1375 E Phenomenal Street
Meridian, Idaho 83642
(208)888-4451
help@mld.org
https://www.mld.org/