Monthly Summer STEAM Lab: Digging Up the Past
Monthly Summer STEAM Lab: Digging Up the Past
Join us for a special project every month this summer! We will explore science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Ideal for ages 6-12. All ages are welcome.
July 8 (Digging up the Past): Learn about archaeology and different types of rocks, make a suncatcher, paint a rock, and much more.
Learn more on our website: https://www.mld.org/event/monthly-summer-steam-lab-62904
Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Meridian Library District
208-888-4451
help@mld.org
Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
1375 E Phenomenal StreetMeridian, Idaho 83642
(208)888-4451
help@mld.org