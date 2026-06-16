Monthly Summer STEAM Lab: Digging Up the Past

Join us for a special project every month this summer! We will explore science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Ideal for ages 6-12. All ages are welcome.

July 8 (Digging up the Past): Learn about archaeology and different types of rocks, make a suncatcher, paint a rock, and much more.

Learn more on our website: https://www.mld.org/event/monthly-summer-steam-lab-62904