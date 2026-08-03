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Monthly Teen Gathering

Monthly Teen Gathering

Nintendo, Sega Genesis, Switch, XBOX, Playstation, and PC Gamers unite! Teens can play on these consoles for free at the Meridian Library District's Pinnacle branch during this month's Monthly Teen Gathering. In addition to the games, free snacks will be provided.

Learn more on our website: https://www.mld.org/event/monthly-teen-gathering-63107

Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 10 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Meridian Library District
208-888-4451
help@mld.org
https://www.mld.org/
Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
1375 E Phenomenal Street
Meridian, Idaho 83642
(208)888-4451
help@mld.org
https://www.mld.org/