Monthly Teen Gathering
Monthly Teen Gathering
Nintendo, Sega Genesis, Switch, XBOX, Playstation, and PC Gamers unite! Teens can play on these consoles for free at the Meridian Library District's Pinnacle branch during this month's Monthly Teen Gathering. In addition to the games, free snacks will be provided.
Learn more on our website: https://www.mld.org/event/monthly-teen-gathering-63107
Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 10 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Meridian Library District
208-888-4451
help@mld.org
Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
1375 E Phenomenal StreetMeridian, Idaho 83642
(208)888-4451
help@mld.org