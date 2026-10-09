Celebrate 50 years of growers, makers, and performers at the Moscow Farmers Market! Join us every Saturday, May through October—rain or shine—on Main Street and in Friendship Square in downtown Moscow.

Now in its 50th year, the Market continues its mission to provide the community with the opportunity to buy and sell local and regional agricultural products, distinctive handmade goods, artisan pieces, and original-recipe cuisine.

Know Before You Go

• The Market is Americans with Disabilities Act friendly; only ADA Service Dogs are allowed on Main, Fifth, and Fourth Streets. All other animals are welcome on the sidewalks during Market.

• The Market is a nicotine free event, including vaping, chewing tobacco, and smoking.

• SNAP/EBT, WA State WIC, and SFMNP benefits are accepted.

