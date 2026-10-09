© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Moscow Farmers Market

Moscow Farmers Market

Celebrate 50 years of growers, makers, and performers at the Moscow Farmers Market! Join us every Saturday, May through October—rain or shine—on Main Street and in Friendship Square in downtown Moscow.

Now in its 50th year, the Market continues its mission to provide the community with the opportunity to buy and sell local and regional agricultural products, distinctive handmade goods, artisan pieces, and original-recipe cuisine.

Know Before You Go
• The Market is Americans with Disabilities Act friendly; only ADA Service Dogs are allowed on Main, Fifth, and Fourth Streets. All other animals are welcome on the sidewalks during Market.
• The Market is a nicotine free event, including vaping, chewing tobacco, and smoking.
• SNAP/EBT, WA State WIC, and SFMNP benefits are accepted.

Friendship Square Park
08:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Friendship Square Park
West 4th Street, Moscow, ID
Moscow, Idaho 83843