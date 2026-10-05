Mountain Home Highland Games and World Fair
Mountain Home Highland Games and World Fair
Scottish Highland Games, dancers, vendors, live music. Fun for the whole family and free to the public event. We are so excited to be bringing the Harp Twins and Volfgang Twins for the first time to Idaho!
Carl Miller Park
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Oct 18, 2026.
Event Supported By
Northern Rockies SAAA
2083395937
Pmsaulls@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Pmsaulls@gmail.com
Carl Miller Park
carl miller park mountain homeMountain Home, Idaho 83647