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Movie Night -- The 1916 Project

Movie Night -- The 1916 Project

Calvary Baptist Church Boise presents "The 1916 Project" on Sunday, October 18th.

Hosted by Seth Gruber, The 1916 Project uncovers the hidden history behind America's sexual revolution, tracing its roots to 1916 when Margaret Sanger opened her first birth control clinic in New York. The film exposes how the ideas of eugenics and "progress" have led to abortion, infanticide, euthanasia, pornographic "sex-ed", transgenderism, the sexualization of children, and the attempt to silence those who stand for life --- THIS IS A WAKE-UP CALL FOR THE CHURCH TO UNDERSTAND THE TIMES, RESIST EVIL, AND REBUILD A CULTURE OF LIFE!

Visit https://www.cbcboise.org/ to learn more about Calvary Baptist Church Boise, including sermon series, podcasts, service information, and family and children's events! Full content is available on our website, Facebook, Instagram, Spotify, and YouTube.

Calvary Baptist Church Boise
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Calvary Baptist Church Boise
(208) 375-0465
cbcboise@gmail.com
https://www.cbcboise.org
Calvary Baptist Church Boise
911 S Cole Road
Boise, Idaho 83709
(208) 375-0465
cbcboise@gmail.com
https://www.cbcboise.org