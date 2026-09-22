On October 24th, the Keith and Catherine Stein Luminary at Boise State University will host Moving Through Shadows: Storytelling, Art, and Performance, an event featuring ten interdisciplinary artists weaving storytelling, visual art, and dance to explore how we rise above, move alongside, live with, or even submit to darkness.

The event program will showcase three vignettes, much like a three-act play, with each vignette highlighting visual artists, storytellers, and performers offering their own interpretations of shadow work and/or darkness, exploring this complicated human experience.

Featured artists include Kelli Brown, a photographer and the founder of Off Center Dance; David R. Day, a commercial photographer and publisher; and Jill AnnieMargaret, a professor in Boise State University's Art, Design, and Visual Studies department whose art has been exhibited around the world.

Featured writers include Heidi Kraay, a former Boise City Writer-in-Residence whose plays have been produced across the country; Rebecca Evans, the author of four books and a Women Making History honoree; and Hannah Rodabaugh, a recipient of an ICA Literature Fellowship and a two-time National Park Service artist-in-residence.

They are joined by multidisciplinary dancers and performers from Flamenco Idaho, including Rich Brown, Bethany Hull, Erin Westfall, and Chelsea Santiago.

This event was generously funded by a grant from the Boise City Department of Arts & History and is free, accessible, and open to the public. Advance registration is encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. Light refreshments will be available.