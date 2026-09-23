Musical Mischief - All Ages (plus Saturns Sons)

An Improvised Musical

Boise’s critically-acclaimed improv show MUSICAL MISCHIEF returns every first Friday of the month at The Green Room!

Athena Hoxsey and Daniel Maggard, joined by Dylan Olsen live on keys, create a completely original musical on the spot. No script. No pre-written songs. No idea what’s going to happen. Characters, melodies, choreography, plot twists, and an entire musical—all improvised from audience suggestions.

There are two versions of this show!

All Ages - Family-friendly musical mayhem! All the spontaneity of Musical Mischief, with the content kept PG.

R-Rated - Same improvised musical. Absolutely no filter. Adults only—expect strong language, mature themes, and whatever else the audience inspires. Minors allowed only with adult supervision.

Please confirm which is showing on your selected date!

Oct 2 - All ages - with BONUS opening pre-show at 7PM by Saturns Sons an all-teen rock band - Doors will open at 6:45PM for this performance

Nov 6 - R Rated

Dec 4 - All Ages - with BONUS opening pre-show performance at 7PM by Sound & Stage's Improv Ensemble as part of their Winter Festival! - Doors will open at 6:45PM for this performance

Jan 1 - R Rated

Oct 2 - All ages

Mar 5 - R Rated

Apr 2 - All ages

May 7 - R Rated

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