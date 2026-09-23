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Musical Mischief - All Ages (plus Saturns Sons)

Musical Mischief - All Ages (plus Saturns Sons)

An Improvised Musical

Boise’s critically-acclaimed improv show MUSICAL MISCHIEF returns every first Friday of the month at The Green Room!

Athena Hoxsey and Daniel Maggard, joined by Dylan Olsen live on keys, create a completely original musical on the spot. No script. No pre-written songs. No idea what’s going to happen. Characters, melodies, choreography, plot twists, and an entire musical—all improvised from audience suggestions.

There are two versions of this show!
All Ages - Family-friendly musical mayhem! All the spontaneity of Musical Mischief, with the content kept PG.
R-Rated - Same improvised musical. Absolutely no filter. Adults only—expect strong language, mature themes, and whatever else the audience inspires. Minors allowed only with adult supervision.
Please confirm which is showing on your selected date!
Oct 2 - All ages - with BONUS opening pre-show at 7PM by Saturns Sons an all-teen rock band - Doors will open at 6:45PM for this performance
Nov 6 - R Rated
Dec 4 - All Ages - with BONUS opening pre-show performance at 7PM by Sound & Stage's Improv Ensemble as part of their Winter Festival! - Doors will open at 6:45PM for this performance
Jan 1 - R Rated
Oct 2 - All ages
Mar 5 - R Rated
Apr 2 - All ages
May 7 - R Rated
Connect with Uproar at uproaridaho.com

The Green Room
15
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Uproar Entertainment
2089181701
uproaridaho@gmail.com
uproaridaho.com

Artist Group Info

Daniel Maggard
uproaridaho@gmail.com
uproaridaho.com
The Green Room
5420 W. Franklin Rd #A1
Boise, Idaho 83705
2089180520
cszboise@gmail.com
www.BoiseComedy.com