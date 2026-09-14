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Musical Mischief On 02 Oct 2026

Musical Mischief On 02 Oct 2026

Boise's critically-acclaimed improv show MUSICAL MISCHIEF returns!

Athena Hoxsey and Daniel Maggard, joined by Dylan Olsen live on keys, create a completely original musical on the spot. No script. No pre-written songs. No idea what's going to happen. Characters, melodies, choreography, plot twists, and an entire musical-all improvised from audience suggestions.

There are two versions of this show:
Oct 2 and Dec 4 - All Ages - Family-friendly musical mayhem! All the spontaneity of Musical Mischief, with the content kept PG.
Nov 6 - R-RATED SHOW - Same improvised musical. Absolutely no filter. Adults only-expect strong language, mature themes, and whatever else the audience inspires. Minors allowed only with adult supervision.
Every night features a musical that will never exist again. Every first Friday of the month at The Green Room!

URLs:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3789589-0?pid=11495
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3789589-3?pid=11495

Date and Time: On Fri, 02 Oct 2026 19:30 - 21:00

Venue details: The Green Room, 5420 West Franklin Road #A1, Boise, Idaho, 83705, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts

Price: Early Bird Admission: USD 15.00

The Green Room, Boise
15.00
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Green Room - USA
208-918-0520
cszboise@gmail.com
The Green Room, Boise
5420 West Franklin Road
Boise, Idaho 83705