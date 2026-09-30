Musical Mischief On Fri, 02 Oct 2026

Boise's critically-acclaimed improv show MUSICAL MISCHIEF returns! - Every first Friday of the month at The Green Room!

Athena Hoxsey and Daniel Maggard, joined by Dylan Olsen live on keys, create a completely original musical on the spot. No script. No pre-written songs. No idea what's going to happen. Characters, melodies, choreography, plot twists, and an entire musical—all improvised from audience suggestions.

There are two versions of this show: an All Ages and an 18+Only - please confirm which you are purchasing tickets.

URLs:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3789589-0?pid=11495

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3789589-2?pid=11495

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3789589-3?pid=11495

Date and Time: On Fri, 02 Oct 2026 at 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Venue details: The Green Room, 5420 West Franklin Road #A1, Boise, Idaho, 83705, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts

Price:

Early Bird Admission: USD 15.00