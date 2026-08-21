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Musical Mischief - September 04, 2026

Musical Mischief - September 04, 2026

Boise's critically-acclaimed improv show MUSICAL MISCHIEF returns!

Athena Hoxsey and Daniel Maggard, joined by Dylan Olsen live on keys, create a completely original musical on the spot. No script. No pre-written songs. No idea what's going to happen. Characters, melodies, choreography, plot twists, and an entire musical-all improvised from audience suggestions.

There are two versions of this show:
*7 PM is the PG SHOW - Family-friendly musical mayhem! All the spontaneity of Musical Mischief, with the content kept PG.
*9PM is the R-RATED SHOW - Same improvised musical. Absolutely no filter. Adults only-expect strong language, mature themes, and whatever else the audience inspires. Minors allowed only with adult supervision. Tickets for the Adult version can be found (https://cszboise.thundertix.com/events/269915)

Two shows. Two completely different musicals. Neither will ever exist again. Every first Friday of the month at The Green Room!

URLs:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3789573-0?pid=11495
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3789573-1?pid=11495
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3789573-3?pid=11495

Date and Time:
Friday September 04, 2026
( 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM)

Venue Details: The Green Room, 5420 West Franklin Road #A1, Boise, Idaho, 83705, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts

Price:
Early Bird Admission: USD 15.00

The Green Room
USD 15.00
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Green Room
208-918-0520
cszboise@gmail.com
The Green Room
5420 W. Franklin Rd #A1
Boise, Idaho 83705
2089180520
cszboise@gmail.com
www.BoiseComedy.com