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Stay informed when wildfire smoke impacts Idaho. Find air quality resources, smoke safety tips and more in our wildfire guide.

Nampa Festival of the Arts

Nampa Festival of the Arts

The Parks and Recreation Department offers the Nampa Festival of the Arts event for approximately 200 artisans. With the great variety of art, you are sure to find a treasure, whether it is jewelry, painting, sculpture, whimsical yard art, or something else. Live entertainment, food concessions, and free activities for children, including a kid’s art booth, will keep the whole family entertained.

Lakeview Park
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Aug 09, 2026.
Lakeview Park
1304 7th St. N
Nampa, Idaho 83687
https://www.nampaparksandrecreation.org/facilities/facility/details/Lakeview-Park-10