Nampa - Movies In the Park

Nampa Parks and Recreation is pleased to offer free movies in the park throughout the summer! Come out to the park and enjoy the silver screen on a large inflatable movie screen. Grab a blanket, a lawn chair, family and friends, and head to Lakeview Park in Nampa for a summer of fun; The Super MArio Galexy Movie on August 14th.

Silver Screen attracts hundreds of people each night and is one of Nampa's popular summer traditions for families. We look forward to this year's season. See you at the movies!