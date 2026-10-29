How do you know if your business is keeping up with all the tools, tips, and trends that will keep your marketing on the cutting edge? Join us Tuesday, January 19th, 2027, for our annual interactive workshop, New Marketing Trends for the New Year, hosted by Peppershock Media!

Learn what it will take to grow your business in 2027 and beyond from marketing experts who have their fingers on the pulse of the latest trends, tools, tactics, and strategies.

Stick around after the workshop for our Word of Mouth Mixer! Continue the conversations, connect with fellow professionals, and make even more meaningful business connections. 🧡

Workshop: 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM MST (in person or online)

WOMMixer: 4:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: River Club—6515 W. State St. Garden City, ID 83714

(or online)

Register now and grab the early bird discount: https://marketingtrendsevent.com/

