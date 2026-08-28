Perigee Group Presents:

Northwest Submission Challenge 9

Doors at 5:00 PM, Matches start at 6:00 PM

Get ready for the highly anticipated return of the only Submission Grappling Superfight Series in Idaho! With even more high-flying action, exciting matchups, and intense battles, this event promises to be even bigger and better than the last! Don't miss your chance to witness the best grapplers in the Pacific Northwest test their skills in this adrenaline-fueled spectacle. Get your tickets now!