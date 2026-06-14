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Not To B!tch! A Stand Up Comedy Rant Show!

Not To B!tch! A Stand Up Comedy Rant Show!

DOORS 7:00PM SHOW 8:00PM
*Seating First Come First Serve*

Get ready to laugh, nod your head in solidarity, and maybe even throw your hands up in exasperation! Not To B!tch is a comedy rant show where a talented lineup of comedians takes the stage to vent, rant, and hilariously dissect the absurdities of everyday life.

Featuring:

Nick Daniels

Parker Krahn

Myles Matthews

Holly King

Dustin Chalifoux

From the mundane to the maddening, no topic is off limits in this raucous and relatable comedy experience! Join us for an unforgettable night of laughter, commiseration, and catharsis. Because let's be real...sometimes you just need to Bitch about it!

Tickets

$20 in Advance

$25 at Door

URLs:
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3683973-3?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3683973-4?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3683973-5?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3683973-6?pid=11495

Artists: LJ Sullivan, Reese Samuels, Aristotle, Aaron Wiemiller, Greg Sisco, Natasha Dash, Derek Hayden

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Date and Time: Saturday August 01, 2026 at 8:00 pm to 9:45 pm

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Liquid Lounge
$20.00
08:00 PM - 09:45 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Liquid Laughs Underground
2083456620
liquidbooking@gmail.com
Liquid Lounge
405 South 8th Street
Boise, Idaho 83702