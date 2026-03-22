Not To Bitch! A Stand Up Comedy Rant Show!
Not To Bitch! A Stand Up Comedy Rant Show!
DOORS 7:00PM SHOW 8:00PM
*Seating First Come First Serve*
Get ready to laugh, nod your head in solidarity, and maybe even throw your hands up in exasperation! Not To B!tch is a comedy rant show where a talented lineup of comedians takes the stage to vent, rant, and hilariously dissect the absurdities of everyday life.
Featuring:
Nick Daniels
Parker Krahn
Myles Matthews
Holly King
Dustin Chalifoux
From the mundane to the maddening, no topic is off limits in this raucous and relatable comedy experience! Join us for an unforgettable night of laughter, commiseration, and catharsis. Because let's be real...sometimes you just need to Bitch about it!
Tickets
$20 in Advance
$25 at Door
URLs:
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3611710-3?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3611710-4?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3611710-5?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3611710-6?pid=11495
Date and Time: On Sat, 06 Jun 2026 20:00 - 21:45
Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States
Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy
Price: General Admission: USD 20.00
Artists: LJ Sullivan, Reese Samuels, Aristotle, Aaron Wiemiller, Greg Sisco, Natasha Dash, Derek Hayden