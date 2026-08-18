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Not To Bitch! A Stand Up Comedy Rant Show!

Not To Bitch! A Stand Up Comedy Rant Show!

DOORS 7:00PM SHOW 8:00PM
*Seating First Come First Serve*

Get ready to laugh, nod your head in solidarity, and maybe even throw your hands up in exasperation! Not To B!tch is a comedy rant show where a talented lineup of comedians takes the stage to vent, rant, and hilariously dissect the absurdities of everyday life.

Featuring:

Nick Daniels

Parker Krahn

Myles Matthews

Holly King

Dustin Chalifoux

From the mundane to the maddening, no topic is off limits in this raucous and relatable comedy experience! Join us for an unforgettable night of laughter, commiseration, and catharsis. Because let's be real...sometimes you just need to Bitch about it!

Tickets

$20 in Advance

$25 at Door

URLs:
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Date and Time:
Saturday September 05, 2026
( 8:00 PM - 9:45 PM)

Venue Details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Price:
General Admission: USD 20.00

Artists : LJ Sullivan, Reese Samuels, Aristotle, Aaron Wiemiller, Greg Sisco, Natasha Dash, Derek Hayden

Liquid Lounge
USD 20.00
08:00 PM - 09:45 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Liquid Laughs Underground
2083456620
liquidbooking@gmail.com
Liquid Lounge
405 South 8th Street
Boise, Idaho 83702