Now & Then, Idaho/A Living Exhibition by John Killmaster

Now & Then, Idaho celebrates the remarkable career of John Killmaster, one of Idaho's most influential artists. Spanning more than five decades, the exhibition traces the evolution of his practice through expressive landscapes, bold abstract paintings, and pioneering vitreous enamel works synonymous with his artistic legacy.

Bringing together works from across more than fifty years of artistic exploration, Now & Then, Idaho offers a rare opportunity to experience the breadth of Killmaster's career and the enduring curiosity that has defined it.

The exhibition celebrates an artist who continues to evolve his practice at 91 years of age, inspiring audiences through his innovation, craftsmanship, and unmistakable sense of place.

Opening Reception is on September 9, 2026 4 PM to 8 PM at Idaho Art Gallery in Downtown Meridian

On View: September 01-26, 2026

FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

