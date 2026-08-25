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Now & Then, Idaho/A Living Exhibition by John Killmaster

Now & Then, Idaho/A Living Exhibition by John Killmaster

Now & Then, Idaho celebrates the remarkable career of John Killmaster, one of Idaho's most influential artists. Spanning more than five decades, the exhibition traces the evolution of his practice through expressive landscapes, bold abstract paintings, and pioneering vitreous enamel works synonymous with his artistic legacy.
Bringing together works from across more than fifty years of artistic exploration, Now & Then, Idaho offers a rare opportunity to experience the breadth of Killmaster's career and the enduring curiosity that has defined it.
The exhibition celebrates an artist who continues to evolve his practice at 91 years of age, inspiring audiences through his innovation, craftsmanship, and unmistakable sense of place.

Opening Reception is on September 9, 2026 4 PM to 8 PM at Idaho Art Gallery in Downtown Meridian
On View: September 01-26, 2026

FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Idaho Art Gallery
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Idaho Art Gallery
208-733-4134
idahoartgallery@gmail.com
https://landscapepaintings.org

Artist Group Info

idahoartgallery@gmail.com
Idaho Art Gallery
211 E Pine Ave Suite 108
Meridian, Idaho 83642
208-733-4134
idahoartgallery@gmail.com
www.landscapepaintings.org