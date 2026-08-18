OctoberTrek
OctoberTrek
Two day 85 mile fully supported bike event on the Weiser River Trail. Enjoy the beautiful fall colors and cooler weather as you bike along the nonmotorized Weiser River Trail, Idaho's longest rail trail. For more information, https://weiserrivertrail.org/events. Registration now open!!!
Friends of Weiser River Trail
$255 adults, $150 17 and under
07:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of Weiser River Trail
208-861-8614
weiserrivertrail@gmail.com
Friends of Weiser River Trail
1328 East Main StreetWeiser, Idaho 83672
208-861-8614
weiserrivertrail@gmail.com