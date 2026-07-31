Off Script! Comedy Show - August 15, 2026

Off Script! is an unscripted, unpredictable, and wildly entertaining improv comedy show where you help shape the night. With nothing but audience suggestions and their quick wit, the performers create hilarious scenes, characters, and moments - all made up on the spot. No scripts. No safety nets. Just fast-paced, laugh-out-loud comedy that's never the same twice.

URLs:

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3759089-2?pid=11495

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3759089-3?pid=11495

Prices:

Online: USD 15.99,

Door: USD 20.00

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Date and Time: Saturday August 15, 2026 at 8:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Venue details: Recycled Minds Comedy, 121 East 34th Street, Garden City, Idaho, 83714, United States