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Off Script! Comedy Show - August 15, 2026

Off Script! Comedy Show - August 15, 2026

Off Script! is an unscripted, unpredictable, and wildly entertaining improv comedy show where you help shape the night. With nothing but audience suggestions and their quick wit, the performers create hilarious scenes, characters, and moments - all made up on the spot. No scripts. No safety nets. Just fast-paced, laugh-out-loud comedy that's never the same twice.

URLs:
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3759089-2?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3759089-3?pid=11495

Prices:
Online: USD 15.99,
Door: USD 20.00

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Date and Time: Saturday August 15, 2026 at 8:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Venue details: Recycled Minds Comedy, 121 East 34th Street, Garden City, Idaho, 83714, United States

Recycled Minds Comedy
$ 15.99 - $ 20.00
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Recycled Minds Comedy, USA
2089980069
info@recycledmindsimprov.com
Recycled Minds Comedy
121 East 34th Street
Garden City, Idaho 83714