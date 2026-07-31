Off Script! Comedy Show - August 15, 2026
Off Script! Comedy Show - August 15, 2026
Off Script! is an unscripted, unpredictable, and wildly entertaining improv comedy show where you help shape the night. With nothing but audience suggestions and their quick wit, the performers create hilarious scenes, characters, and moments - all made up on the spot. No scripts. No safety nets. Just fast-paced, laugh-out-loud comedy that's never the same twice.
URLs:
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3759089-2?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3759089-3?pid=11495
Prices:
Online: USD 15.99,
Door: USD 20.00
Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy
Date and Time: Saturday August 15, 2026 at 8:00 pm to 9:30 pm
Venue details: Recycled Minds Comedy, 121 East 34th Street, Garden City, Idaho, 83714, United States
Recycled Minds Comedy
$ 15.99 - $ 20.00
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Recycled Minds Comedy, USA
2089980069
info@recycledmindsimprov.com
Recycled Minds Comedy
121 East 34th StreetGarden City, Idaho 83714