Off Script! Improv Comedy Show
Off Script! Improv Comedy Show
Off Script! is an unscripted, unpredictable, and wildly entertaining improv comedy show where you help shape the night. With nothing but audience suggestions and their quick wit, the performers create hilarious scenes, characters, and moments - all made up on the spot. No scripts. No safety nets. Just fast-paced, laugh-out-loud comedy that's never the same twice.
URLs:
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3821523-0?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3821523-2?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3821523-3?pid=11495
Date and Time: Saturday, 19 September 2026 at 20:00 - 21:30
Venue details: Recycled Minds Comedy, 121 East 34th Street, Garden City, Idaho, 83714, United States
Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy
Prices:
Online: USD 15.99,
Door: USD 20.00