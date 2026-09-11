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Off Script! Improv Comedy Show

Off Script! Improv Comedy Show

Off Script! is an unscripted, unpredictable, and wildly entertaining improv comedy show where you help shape the night. With nothing but audience suggestions and their quick wit, the performers create hilarious scenes, characters, and moments - all made up on the spot. No scripts. No safety nets. Just fast-paced, laugh-out-loud comedy that's never the same twice.

URLs:
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3821523-0?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3821523-2?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3821523-3?pid=11495

Date and Time: Saturday, 19 September 2026 at 20:00 - 21:30

Venue details: Recycled Minds Comedy, 121 East 34th Street, Garden City, Idaho, 83714, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Prices:
Online: USD 15.99,
Door: USD 20.00

Recycled Minds Comedy
USD 15.99 - USD 20.00
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Recycled Minds Comedy
2089980069
info@recycledmindsimprov.com
Recycled Minds Comedy
121 East 34th Street
Garden City, Idaho 83714