Oktoberfest 2026

Oktoberfest is back for another year of frosty steins and mountain views! Get ready for a full day of cold beer, tasty food, lively music, and a festival atmosphere that’s perfect for the whole family (yes, even the pups 🐶)

Every stein raised helps the cats and dogs at , with all proceeds supporting their care and adoption programs!

Event Highlights

Entry is $20 for ages 21+ (Under 21 attend free.)

The first 500 guests will receive a commemorative Oktoberfest Stein.

FREE shuttles for easy access.

Well-behaved dogs on leash are welcome (please clean up after your pets).

Event Schedule

12:00pm Registration Opens!

Music By TBD

Raffle ticket sales open

1:00pm Stein Holding Contest #1

2:00pm Oktoberfest Costume Contest (Pets & People)

3:00pm Music By TBD

4:00pm Stein Holding Contest #2

5:00pm Raffle Prize Drawing

Live Music Lineup

TBD

Activities

Masskrugstemmen (pronounced MAHSS-kroog-stem-men): A traditional Bavarian strongman competition where participants hold a full 1-liter beer stein with a straight arm, parallel to the floor, for as long as possible! The goal is to last longer than the other competitors, with the last person standing winning the contest.

The Kegstacle Challenge: Race the course with two full beers in hand, and try to complete the course with the most beer while trying for the fastest time!

Costume Contest: Break out your lederhosen and dirndls!

Kid Zone: Lawn games, face paint, & FREE pumpkin painting for the kiddos!

Camping

Make the most of your Oktoberfest weekend with FREE camping right here at Brundage. Campsites will be available in the Easy Street Lot, just steps from the festivities.

Important Info:

Reservations are required to secure your spot – space is limited

Campers must follow all Brundage camping

Camping is only allowed & Free for Saturday, September 19

