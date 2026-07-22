© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

"On the Road to Nationals" flute orchestra concert

"On the Road to Nationals" flute orchestra concert

Come here the Capital City Flute Orchestra and Boise State University Flute Studio in concert before we head to Portland showcasing this exciting performance at a national convention! 🎶

Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy
Suggested donation $10
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Capital City Flute Club
capitalcityfluteclub@gmail.com
capitalcityfluteclub.com

Artist Group Info

Capital City Flute Orchestra
info@capitalcityfluteclub.com
Capitalcityfluteclub.com
Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy
516 S 9th St
Boise, Idaho 83702
2088802746
Capitalcityfluteclub.com