"On the Road to Nationals" flute orchestra concert
"On the Road to Nationals" flute orchestra concert
Come here the Capital City Flute Orchestra and Boise State University Flute Studio in concert before we head to Portland showcasing this exciting performance at a national convention! 🎶
Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy
Suggested donation $10
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Capital City Flute Club
capitalcityfluteclub@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Capital City Flute Orchestra
info@capitalcityfluteclub.com
Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy
516 S 9th StBoise, Idaho 83702
2088802746