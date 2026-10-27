Open Tabs: Mitchell+Palmer

This month, Open Tabs is back, and this time we're raising a glass at Mitchell+Palmer.

Open Tabs is the Boise Advertising Federation's (BAF) shop hop series that gives members, agencies, and vendors a behind-the-scenes look at Boise's creative community. Each event features a different host, good drinks, great conversations, and a chance to step inside some of the city's most inspiring creative spaces.

Next up: Mitchell+Palmer. One of Idaho's largest full-service agencies, Mitchell+Palmer believes in the power of creativity to build the fortunes of brands. From their 7,500 square foot downtown office, their team handles everything from brand strategy and design to media, digital, and film, with an in-house video production studio to match. They've worked with national and regional brands across entertainment, education, finance, automotive, healthcare, and more.

Join us for an evening of darts, food, and drinks while you explore their space, meet the team behind the work, and connect with fellow members of Boise's creative community.