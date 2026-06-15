Opening Reception: Live Forever and Never Die

Join us for the opening reception of Live Forever and Never Die, a solo exhibition by Grace Page on July 2 at Idaho Art Gallery downtown Boise.

This evocative body of work explores the enduring symbolism of fruit trees as vessels of memory, inheritance, and personal history. Through abstraction, the artist examines the space where lived experience and collective meaning intersect, allowing familiar forms to dissolve and reassemble into layered reflections on family, labor, temptation, and belonging.

Based in Boise, ID, Grace Page is a contemporary painter whose work explores themes of memory, time, and perception through abstraction and fragmentation.

Experience this new exhibition, meet the artist, and spend the evening immersed in thoughtful conversation and contemplation.

FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC