Opening Reception: Live Forever and Never Die

Save the date for Live Forever and Never Die, a solo exhibition by Grace Page, exploring the symbolism of fruit trees as vessels of memory, inheritance, and personal history.

Through layered abstraction and fragmentation, Page examines how lived experience and collective meaning intersect, transforming familiar forms into reflections on memory, time, and perception.

Her work invites viewers to consider how meaning evolves through experience and recollection, and the fluid nature of the stories we carry forward.

For the past two years, Grace has served as the Gallery Director of Idaho Art Gallery, helping guide and grow both gallery locations with creativity, dedication, and care. While championing the work of others, Grace has continued to cultivate her own artistic practice.

Live Forever and Never Die is a celebration of that work and a chance to recognize the passion, talent, and commitment she brings to everything she does.

FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC