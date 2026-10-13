Opening Reception: Standing Tall | by René Romero Schuler

Join us for the opening reception of Standing Tall, by René Romero Schuler, an exhibition celebrating the quiet strength, resilience, and enduring spirit of women. Schuler’s semi abstract, textured paintings explore how the experiences we carry, loss, joy, disappointment, love, mistakes, and triumphs, become part of who we are. Built through layers of materials scraped, carved, and incised by hand, the elusive figures invite interpretation while reflecting the scars and imperfections that shape us.

At its heart, Standing Tall is a reflection on resilience, not as becoming someone new, but as becoming more completely ourselves. The women in these works are not portraits of perfection or invincibility, but embody a grounded strength that comes from living fully and carrying the evidence of that life with grace. Represented by galleries across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, Schuler has exhibited extensively throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia, with her work held in numerous permanent museum and institutional collections.

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