Orofino Paint Night: The Witch is IN
Orofino Paint Night: The Witch is IN
Ages: 18 and over
Adults will have a wonderful time stretching their creative muscles in this guided painting class. Students must be at least 18 years old to participate. No children under 10 or babies are permitted to attend.
What to bring:
Bring your favorite snacks and drinks of choice to enjoy. We provide cups and bottle openers.
Alcohol is welcome for those over the age of 21.
Art Uncorked Orofino
$30
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Art Uncorked Orofino
Art Uncorked Orofino, 152 Johnson Ave, Orofino, ID 83544Orofinio, Idaho 83544