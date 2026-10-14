Paint Nite @ Amsterdam Lounge

**Paint Nite at Amsterdam Lounge: Sip, Paint & Unwind!**

Looking for a fun night out in Boise? Join Paint Nite Boise at Amsterdam Lounge for a creative evening filled with painting, laughter, and good company! Follow along with a guided painting experience and create your own artwork to take home, all while enjoying the lounge’s laid-back atmosphere and food and drinks. No artistic experience is needed—just bring your friends, plan a unique date night, or come ready to meet new people. Whether you're a first-time painter or a seasoned creative, Paint Nite is a fun way to mix things up and make lasting memories!

Browse upcoming events and reserve your spot at https://paintnite.com/us/id/boise/events?type=in-person&view=date.